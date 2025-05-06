Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
In a historic milestone, India and UK conclude ambitious FTA: PM Modi

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India and the United Kingdom had successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA), along with a Double Taxation Avoidance Convention.
 
"Delighted to speak with my friend PM Keir Starmer. In a historic milestone, India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement, along with a Double Contribution Convention. These landmark agreements will further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in both our economies. I look forward to welcoming PM Starmer to India soon," PM Modi posted on X.  The trade deal between India and the UK is seen as being strategically and economically critical for both nations. For Britain, a trade deal with India is crucial, with its attempt to recalibrate a post-Brexit trade relationship with the world. India is also the UK's second largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI). For India, this is a major FTA with its fourth largest export market, a key developed nation, and will help include modern trade issues.  The development comes against the backdrop of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to London last week to meet with his counterpart Jonathan Reynolds, and to give a final push to the trade pact and resolve pending issues.
 
Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also in London to push the bilateral investment treaty (BIT) talks. Both sides have struggled to iron out differences related to the investment pact, mainly over resolution of disputes. Apart from the BIT, which is still pending, there were only a few other pending issues related to the FTA, including New Delhi’s push for concluding a social security pact, and London's push for a greater market for financial services. India had also raised concerns over Britain’s plan to roll out a carbon border adjustment mechanism from 2027, and had been asking for relief measures.  
The India-UK FTA talks were launched 34 months ago, under the Conservative government headed by Britain' s former prime minister Boris Johnson, with an ambitious target to seal the deal in nine months. However, political instability in the UK, unresolved differences over various issues, and general elections in both nations during April-July further delayed the fruition of the deal. After almost a year-long hiatus, India and the UK formally launched a three-track negotiation for a free trade agreement (FTA), bilateral investment treaty (BIT), and double contribution convention or a social security agreement, in February this year.
 
 
 
 
First Published: May 06 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

