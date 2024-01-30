India-US cooperation to make democratic world order stronger: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India-US cooperation will strengthen the democratic world while also serving as a force multiplier for global rules-based order.

"India is the largest democracy in the world, and the US is another big democracy. When two big democracies cooperate with each other, it will definitely make the democratic world order stronger. This will act as a force multiplier for rule-based order across the globe. Our work together will be beneficial not only to us but to the entire world," said Rajnath Singh.

Speaking at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce's (IACC) 'Strengthening Indo-US Relationship in Amrit Kaal-Aatmanirbhar Bharat' event, the union minister stated that the Centre has laid the groundwork for a strong and self-sufficient 'New India', and that American investments can play a critical role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

He described it as a win-win situation for both countries, claiming that India's fast-growing economy, demographic dividend, talented workforce, and massive domestic market ensure strong returns for US corporations.

He added that to deal with the challenges faced by the rules-based international order and maintain strategic autonomy, it will be necessary for American businesses to de-risk by investing in India.

The defence minister also described India and the US as natural partners who must move forward together in both business and strategic sectors amidst the current global geopolitical scenario.

"India and the US support a free, open, and rules-based international order. Due to this, there is a lot of alignment in our strategic interests. Besides, our economic relationship is a win-win proposition for both countries. The current relationship is driven by the twin congruence of shared values and aligned interests, which is a guarantee for long-term sustainability and robustness of ties," he said.

Further lauding India-US relations, he made special mention of the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative, through which both nations are working towards further strengthening the defence technology partnership.

He added that the joint initiative of the Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa)'s 'NISAR' will ensure cooperation in many areas, such as earth science, disaster management, and climate change.