Here is list of top 10 coldest cities in India today; all details inside

On Monday, dense fog and a persistent cold spell enveloped Delhi as well as various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In parts of Delhi, the morning was characterised by moderate fog, adding to a chilly climate, with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.8 degrees celsius; two indents below the seasonal average.

Visibility was affected and the lower temperatures in the affected areas were dipped further by the weather, which reflected a persistent grip of winter on the northern regions.

IMD’s Top 10 coldest cities in India

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), “Minimum Temperatures and their Departure over the Plains of North India."

In ongoing temperature readings across different districts, Sabaur in Bihar revealed a minimum temperature of 5.0°C. Bahraich and Gorakhpur, both in Uttar Pradesh, experienced temperatures of 6.2°C. The capital city, Delhi, saw fluctuating degrees of cold, with Safdarjung recording 6.8°C, while Ridge detailed a temperature of 6.9°C.

Moreover, Forbesganj and Khajuraho in Bihar shared a similar temperature of 7.0°C. The widespread cold spell was highlighted by readings of 7.2°C at Lodhi Road in Delhi and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Chandigarh, as well, experienced cold weather with a temperature of 7.4°C.

As the Celsius symbol emphasises the low temperatures experienced in each location, these readings highlight the prevalent winter conditions across the mentioned regions.





Top 10 coldest cities in India: Additional

Moderate haze is expected in the city between January 28 and 30. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the air quality index (AQI) was 384 at 6 pm, indicating that it was "very poor."

The AQI scale goes from "good" (0-50) to "severe" (401-500), giving a proportion of air quality, with the ongoing reading underlying concerns about air pollution in the area.