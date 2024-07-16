Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indian national killed, another injured in Muscat mosque shooting incident

At least six people have been killed and 28 others wounded in a shooting at a mosque in Oman in a rare act of violence in the Gulf nation, as per reports

Gun shooting, mass shooting

The attack late on Monday took place in Wadi al-Kabir, a district east of the capital city Muscat, during a major religious event for Shia Muslims | Photo: ANI

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Indian national was killed and another injured in a shooting incident at a mosque in Muscat city in Oman on Monday, according to a statement released by the Indian Embassy on Tuesday.
The Indian Embassy offered its condolences and all assistance to the families.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said, "Following the shooting incident reported in Muscat city on 15 July, Foreign Ministry of Sultanate of Oman has informed that one Indian national has lost his life and another is injured. Embassy offers its sincere condolences and stands ready to offer all assistance to the families."
At least six people have been killed and 28 others wounded in a shooting at a mosque in Oman in a rare act of violence in the Gulf nation, Al Jazeera reported.
The attack late on Monday took place in Wadi al-Kabir, a district east of the capital city Muscat, during a major religious event for Shia Muslims.
Video from the scene shows people fleeing near the Imam Ali Mosque, its minaret visible, as gunfire rings out, followed by a voice saying, "Oh God!"
Four Pakistanis and a policeman were among those killed and at least 28 other people were wounded, Pakistani and Omani authorities said, as per Al Jazeera.

More From This Section

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

Govt reconstitutes NITI Aayog; new ministers join as members, invitees

Doda attack, Terrorists attack

Doda terror attack: What happened to 'grand claims'? made by PM, asks Cong

SC, Supreme Court

Two judges appointed to SC; top court gets first judge from Manipur

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

K'taka clears Bill to mandate 100% reservation for Kannadigas at pvt cos

loco pilots, railway staff, train tracks, railways dept

Kanchenjunga express accident: Probe finds lapses at multiple levels

Omani police said in a statement on Tuesday that three gunmen behind the attack were killed and police officers have "concluded the procedures for dealing with the shooting," it said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
The US Embassy in Muscat issued a security alert following the shooting. "US citizens should remain vigilant, monitor local news, and heed the directions of local authorities," the embassy wrote on X.
Such an attack is rare in Oman, a frequent regional mediator with a low crime rate. It comes during the Muslim day of Ashura, when Shia Muslims commemorate the seventh-century battlefield martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Muhammad.
Many Shia mark Ashura by performing a pilgrimage to Imam Hussein's shrine in the Iraqi city of Karbala. Sunni Muslims commemorate the day through fasting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mecca Pilgrimage

98 Indians died during annual Muslim pilgrimage of Hajj to Mecca: MEA

Kuwait fire

Kuwait identifies bodies of 45 Indian nationals killed in fire incident

Criminal in handcuffs

Indian gets 2-yr jail term for hacking ex-employer's system in Singapore

Spying, Spy

Pak refuses to share details of consular access to 2 Indian spying accused

heat wave, Summer, heatwave

Fatal heat waves are testing India's ability to protect 1.4 billion people

Topics : Indians Oman Shia-Sunni divide mosques

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon