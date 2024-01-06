Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt

The Indian Navy on Friday thwarted the attempted hijacking of Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk and rescued all its crew members

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Naval forces are on Saturday investigating suspected vessels in the North Arabian Sea to track down the pirates involved in an attempt to hijack a merchant vessel with 21 crew members including 15 Indians, officials said.
The Indian Navy on Friday thwarted the attempted hijacking of Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk and rescued all its crew members.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The crew of the bulk carrier are now engaged in restoring the propulsion system, power supply and steering gear of the platform, the Navy said. "Thereafter, MV Lila Norfolk will recommence her passage to her destination under escort of the Indian naval warship," it said.
The Navy deployed a warship, maritime patrol aircraft P-8I, helicopters and and MQ9B Predator drones to assist the vessel, MV Lila Norfolk, after it sent a message on the UK Maritime Trade Operations portal, saying unknown armed personnel had boarded it on Thursday evening.
On Friday, Indian Navy's elite marine commandos rescued all 21 crew members of the commercial vessel after boarding it from frontline warship INS Chennai.
The Navy came out with a statement detailing its response to the hijacking attempt.
In a video shared by the Navy, three Indian crew members of the bulk carrier thanked the force for rescuing them. "I am proud of Indian Navy," said one of them.
The Navy said it swiftly responded to the hijacking incident by deploying considerable strength of assets, both ships and aircraft, with an aggressive intent to counter the attack by pirates.
"INS Chennai guided missile destroyer arrived at the scene of action by 1515 hours. Continuous aerial recce of MV Lila Norfolk was undertaken by MQ9B (Sea Guardian drone), P8I (maritime patrol aircraft)and integral helicopters," it said in the statement.
It said that subsequently, the Indian Navy Marine Commandos boarded MV Lila Norfolk and undertook thorough sanitisation of the upper decks, machinery compartments and living spaces/

"The team did not find any pirates onboard. Forceful warnings by the Indian Naval aircraft to the vessel and likely interception by the Indian Navy warship, probably compelled the pirates to escape during the night hours," the Navy said.

Also Read

Somali athlete finishes 100-metre race in 21 seconds, sparks controversy

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

Indian Navy evacuates injured sailor from ship hijacked off Somalia coast

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Registration open for 910 vacancies

Rhinos return to Assam's Laokhowa-Burachapori sanctuaries after 40 years

BJP planning nationwide live telecast of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Number of voters in Sikkim rises 1% to 462K; 3,856 PWDs in electoral rolls

Kovind-led panel on simultaneous polls invites suggestions from public

Number of voters in Tripura rises to 2.85 million, sex ratio improves

"All 21 crew of MV Lila Norfolk have been rescued and are safe. Indian Naval forces are investigating the suspected vessels in the area," it said.
"Presently, the crew of MV is engaged in restoring propulsion, power supply and steering gear," it said.
This is among a series of such maritime incidents witnessed in the strategic waters over the last few weeks.
Liberian-flagged vessel MV Chem Pluto, with 21 Indian crew members, was the target of a drone attack off India's west coast on December 23.
Besides MV Chem Pluto, another commercial oil tanker that was on the way to India came under a suspected drone strike in the Southern Red Sea on the same day. The vessel had a team of 25 Indian crew.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy Indian Naval Academy somalia pirates Arabian Sea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon