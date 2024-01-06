Sensex (    %)
                        
Number of voters in Sikkim rises 1% to 462K; 3,856 PWDs in electoral rolls

Sikkim recorded a nearly 1 per cent increase in its total voters this year, according to the latest electoral rolls

Press Trust of India Gangtok
Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Sikkim recorded a nearly 1 per cent increase in its total voters this year, according to the latest electoral rolls.
According to the Final Electoral Roll dated January 1, the total number of voters in Sikkim rose by 4,050 or 0.88 per cent to 4,62,456. Of them, 2,32,117 were men, 2,30,334 were women and five transgenders.
During the revision of rolls, 13,716 names were added, and 9,666 names were deleted for various reasons, primarily deaths.
Also, 3,856 persons with disabilities were marked in the electoral rolls. The total number of service voters in the state was 1,992.

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

