Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Registration open for 910 vacancies

On December 18, 2023, registration for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) for the year 2024 began. The official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in, will provide applicants who are interested and qualified with the opportunity to apply online.

This recruitment drive expects to fill a sum of 910 openings in the association. According to the timetable, the deadline for the application form is till 31 December.

Shortlisted/qualified applicants will be expected to show up for the online exam consisting of multiple choice questions (MCQ) both in English and Hindi.

INCET 2024: Vacancies

• Chargeman (Ammunition workshop): 22 posts

• Chargeman (Factory): 20 posts

• Senior draughtsman (Armament): 50 posts

• Tradesman mate: 610 posts

• Senior draughtsman (Electrical): 142 posts

• Senior draughtsman (Mechanical): 26 posts

• Senior draughtsman (Construction): 29 posts

• Senior draughtsman (Cartographic): 11 posts.

INCET 2024 Registration: Steps to apply

• Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in

• On the homepage, press Join Navy

• Press on ‘ways to join’ and then on ‘civilians’

• Enter the INCET 2023 link available

• Enter all the application form details and upload the needed documents

• Submit and keep a hardcopy of the same for later.

INCET 2024: Additional

Applicants are needed to pay an exam fee of Rs 295. SC/ST/PwBD/ex-servicemen and women applicants are exempt from payment of any fees.

Applicants will be chosen on the basis of the application screening followed by a computer based examination.