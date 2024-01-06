Number of voters in Tripura rises to 2.85 million, sex ratio improves

People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during Telangana Assembly election. (PTI Photo)

The total number of voters in Tripura rose to 28.56 lakh after the revision of the electoral rolls, election officials said on Saturday.

Names of 32,218 people were added to the rolls, while names of 13,231 voters were deleted because of their deaths, Additional Chief Electoral Officer UG Mog told PTI.

As per the final electoral rolls dated January 1, there are 28,56,925 voters in the state. Of them, 14,35,172 are male, 14,21,679 are female, and 74 transgenders.

Following the revision of rolls for the 60 assembly seats, the number of voters in the state increased by 18,987 or 0.66 per cent.

Mog said that there has been an improvement in the sex ratio as well in the voters' list.

"In the final electoral rolls, the sex ratio has gone up from 989 to 991, which is encouraging, given that more women cast votes than men," he said.

The Badharghat assembly seat has the highest number of voters at 62,723, and the Simna seat has the lowest at 38,974. Both are in the West Tripura district.