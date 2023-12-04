Sensex (1.33%)
Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

Indian Navy Day 2023: India observes Navy Day every year on December 4, to remember the ultimate sacrifice of our brave navy personnel and demonstrate to the world our naval capabilities

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
India celebrates Indian Navy Day every year on December 4. This day holds a special place in the hearts of Indians, who celebrate the occasion with great pride and vigour. This is the day when the Indian Navy proudly shows its strength, commitment and resilience. The preparation for this special day begins way ahead of its actual day.

Indian Navy Day 2023: History

The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day on December 4, in memory of "Operation Trident" launched by the Indian Navy against Karachi Harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. Indian Navy and Indian people celebrate this occasion grandly.
The operation was started in response to Pakistan's operation Chengiz Khan, which was a preemptive airstrike against an Indian airbase in the western sector.

The Indian Navy bravely gave a blunt reply to Pakistan's attack through Operation Trident. After Operation Trident, the Indian Navy also launched  Python and Operation Cactus.

It is also a day to remember the brave soldiers who lost their lives during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Indian Navy Day 2023: Significance

This is a day to pay tribute to the gallant sailors who have served or continue to serve the nation. This is an occasion to remember those brave hearts who sacrificed to protect our country.

We also show the world our impressive naval parades and display our latest naval technologies. It also raises awareness about maritime security's importance.

PM to attend Navy Day event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the celebration of Indian Navy Day at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra today, December 4, 2023, and will also unveil the 43-feet Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue at Rajkot Fort, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) released a statement.

PM Modi will also witness operational demonstrations by warships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from Sindhudurg’s Tarkarli beach.

The statement also mentioned that this is the first time such a mega event is not taking place at any major naval station.

This year, Navy Day is being organised at the Sindhudurg Fort, and it shows that the three services are now organising their flagship ceremonial events outside Delhi.

Indian Navy Day 2023: Quotes

  • "War is not just the shower of bullets and bombs from both sides, it is also the shower of blood and bones on both sides.” - Amit Kalantri
  • "The Navy is not just a job, it's a way of life." - Unknown 
  • "A country can be free if it has heroes guarding it with love for the nation in their hearts." - Unknown 
  • "The Navy is a force for good in the world." - Unknown 
  • "The Navy is much more than a job; much more than service to the country. It is a lifestyle. It gets in your blood." - Admiral James L. Holloway III 
  • "The Navy is much more than a job; much more than service to the country. It is a way of life. It gets in your blood." - Albert F Pratt

Indian Navy Narendra Modi navy Indian Soldier

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon