Indian Railways freight loading rises 8.3% to 145.07 million tonnes in Oct

National transporter Indian Railways recorded an 8.3 per cent growth in its freight traffic in October compared with the same period last year, ferrying 145.07 million tonnes (mt) of goods.

“Several major commodities registered encouraging growth during the month. Food Grains loading increased by 26.3 per cent, Domestic Coal by 16.0 per cent, Balance Other Goods by 11.0 per cent, Clinker by 10.4 per cent, Domestic Containers by 6.3 per cent, Iron Ore by 5.0 per cent, Mineral Oil by 1.9 per cent and Finished Steel by 0.5 per cent,” the ministry said on Wednesday.

Amid a crunch at several power plants over the past few months, the railways also stepped up domestic coal transportation, supplying an average of 469.8 rakes per day during October 2026, compared with 393.2 rakes per day in the corresponding month last year, registering a growth of 19.5 per cent.

The strong performance in October 2026 builds on the growth recorded during the first seven months of FY27 (April–October). During this period, Indian Railways loaded 978.78 million tonnes of freight, compared with 935.10 million tonnes during the corresponding period last year, registering a growth of 4.67 per cent.

The railways has a target of transporting 3,000 mt of goods by 2031, which would require it to register double-digit percentage increases every year. So far this financial year, the national transporter has loaded 978.78 million tonnes of goods, compared with 935.10 million tonnes during the corresponding period last year, registering a growth of 4.67 per cent. This is on account of low growth in the first quarter of the year.

Passenger mobility also witnessed steady growth during October 2026, the railways said. Indian Railways carried 647.2 million passengers, compared with 635.2 million passengers during the corresponding month last year.

Passenger traffic is expected to grow significantly this month, with large numbers expected to travel on account of Diwali and Chhath Puja. So far this financial year, the railways has carried 4.43 billion passengers, compared with 4.31 billion during the corresponding period last year. “The Non-Suburban segment recorded growth of 4.2 per cent, while the Suburban segment registered an increase of 1.7 per cent,” the ministry said.