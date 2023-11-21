Sensex (0.62%)
66062.52 + 407.37
Nifty (0.53%)
19797.75 + 103.75
Nifty Midcap (0.26%)
41966.60 + 110.15
Nifty Smallcap (0.04%)
6466.90 + 2.60
Nifty Bank (0.37%)
43748.20 + 163.25
Heatmap

Indian researchers find no link between sudden death and Covid-19 shots

"We found no evidence of a positive association of Covid-19 vaccination with unexplained sudden death among young adults," the research group said in a study published

covid, coronavirus, covid-19

Representative Image

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian researchers found no evidence that Covid-19 vaccination was behind "unexplained sudden deaths", a medical organisation said on Tuesday, instead pointing to the disease itself, binge drinking and intense exercise as risk factors.
 
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted a study following what it called "anecdotal reports about sudden unexplained deaths among apparently healthy adults" aged 18 to 45 between October 2021 and March 2023.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We found no evidence of a positive association of Covid-19 vaccination with unexplained sudden death among young adults," the research group said in a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research.
 
"At the same time, family history of sudden death, hospitalisation for Covid-19 and lifestyle behaviours such as recent binge drinking and vigorous-intensity physical activity were risk factors for unexplained sudden death." ICMR researchers identified 29,171 sudden deaths and scrutinised the records of 729 of the cases as well as 2,916 "control" subjects as part of their investigation, the group said.
 
Government data shows India suffered 45 million Covid-19 infections and 533,295 related deaths but experts say the actual numbers are several times higher.
 
Many Indian hospitals ran out of beds during the peak of the Covid-19 crisis and many people died at home.
 

Also Read

6.5% Covid patients died within a year of hospital discharge: ICMR study

Cheap diabetes drug could cut risk of developing long coronavirus: Study

ICMR delivers medications via drone across rough Himachal terrain

At least 6.5% Covid-19 patients died post discharge, shows ICMR data

What causes long Covid-19? Researchers may have found the guilty gene

ED searches Congress' Telangana candidate Vivek Venkatswamy in FEMA case

10-yr reopening of I-T assessment applies to serious cases: Delhi HC

3000 apply for priest posts at Ram temple, 20 positions to be filled

Scapia raises $23mn funding led by Elevation Capital, 3STATE Ventures

Rajasthan polls 2023: Congress releases manifesto, promises caste census

Topics : Coronavirus ICMR hospitals

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon