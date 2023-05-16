close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indians fail German language test to qualify for asylum permit: Report

The latest number of failure rates were revealed after a member of parliament from Germany submitted a written question to the federal government

IANS New Delhi
Germany

Photo: Unsplash

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indians were among more than 13,000 spouses of asylum seekers in Germany who failed to join their partners in 2022 due to a lack of sufficient language skills, according to a report.

According to Germany's Foreign Office, one in three spouses, or 13,607 people, failed the German language test last year to qualify for family reunification, the InfoMigrants reported.

Reaching a basic A1 level of German language competency, which involves listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills is a prerequisite to join a spouse in the country.

A total of 71,127 people received a visa for spousal reunification in 2022, including people who had passed their tests in previous years. Of these, a total of 40,165 people passed their exams successfully, according to figures released by the Foreign Office.

A total of 8,930 people came from India, followed by 8,778 people from Turkey, and 5,006 from Lebanon.

The failure rate was the highest among Ethiopian nationals, with around 61 per cent not succeeding with their exams.

Also Read

Explainer: What will happen if Covid asylum restrictions in the US end

German police conduct countrywide raids, arrests 25 to avert coup: Report

Hockey World Cup final, Germany vs Belgium: Germans out to stop Red Lions

Germany busts plot to put ex-royal back in power, detains 25 people

Tech sector H-1B workers' spouses can continue to work in US, says judge

Basmati farmlands in Jammu adopt reaper tech to get rid of stubble menace

Calcutta HC refuses stay on termination of 36,000 primary teachers

Take action against officers responsible for supplying spoiled rice: GFP

Tulip Garden at Jammu and Kashmir's Sanasar records over 53,000 visitors

Put on hold actions on L-G's directions: Delhi govt asks its departments

The latest number of failure rates were revealed after a member of parliament from Germany submitted a written question to the federal government.

The Foreign Office said that each year for the past few years, between 8,000 and 10,000 visa applications for spouse reunification have been rejected or withdrawn, the Info Migrants reported.

Following this, a draft law in 2022 was introduced by the opposition to enable the language test required to be completed after the spouses have arrived in Germany.

In December, Germany's government decided to relax the rules for skilled personnel whose partners were allowed to enter the country without a language test.

--IANS

mi/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indians Germany Visa

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

US announces criminal cases involving flow of information to Russia, China

US flag, US, united states
2 min read

India to be Sri Lanka's key partner as Colombo looks at economic growth

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Goa govt notifies modified interest rebate scheme to boost economic growth

Economic growth, GDP
1 min read

ServiceNow joins AI wave in partnership with Microsoft, OpenAI: Report

artificial intelligence, AI
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

Saurabh Bharadwaj
2 min read

DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders

Delhi Metro
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon