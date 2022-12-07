JUST IN
Business Standard

German police conduct countrywide raids, arrests 25 to avert coup: Report

A German man, Heinrich XIII, is alleged to have been central to the plans

Topics
Germany | coup | European Union

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Munich knife attacker injures several people, says German police
Photo: Reuters

After reports emerged of a group of far-right and ex-military figures planning to storm the parliament building, the Reichstag, in Germany, the police in the country conducted nationwide raids and arrested 25 people on suspicion of plotting a coup on Wednesday, reported the BBC.

A German man, Heinrich XIII, is alleged to have been central to the plans. He is referred to as a prince in the European nation.

Two alleged "ringleaders" are among those arrested, the report added. However, the federal police said they do not yet know the group's name.

"We don't yet have a name for this group," a spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor's office told BBC.

The coup's plotters included members from Germany's extremist Reichsbürger (Citizens of the Reich) movement. It has been in the sights of the police for several violent attacks in the past and has been a part of several conspiracy theories. They do not recognise the modern German state.

BBC added that the plotters were allegedly planning to overthrow the republic and replace it with a new state modelled on the Germany of 1871.

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 13:54 IST

`
