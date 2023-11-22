Sensex (0.14%)
66023.24 + 92.47
Nifty (0.14%)
19811.85 + 28.45
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
42027.10 + 143.60
Nifty Smallcap (-1.39%)
6370.00 -89.55
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43449.60 -239.55
Heatmap

US foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Pannun on American soil, reports FT

Following the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh separatist assassinated in Vancouver in June, the US alerted several allies about the plot

Shiv Sena supporters stage a protest against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, in Patiala on Monday.

File photo of a demonstration against banned Sikhs for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US authorities foiled a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American territory and issued a warning to the Indian government over concerns that it was involved in the plot, reported The Financial Times (FT). The target of the plot was designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

People familiar with the matter, who sought anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the intelligence that prompted the warning, did not explain whether the protest caused the plotters to abandon their plan or whether the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) interfered and disrupted an effort that was already in the works.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Following the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh separatist assassinated in Vancouver in June, the US alerted several allies about the plot. Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, had stated in September that there were "credible allegations" linking New Delhi to Nijjar's death.

One source acquainted with the case told FT that the US protest was issued following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile official visit to Washington in June.

Separate from the diplomatic warning, US federal prosecutors have filed a secret indictment in a New York district court against at least one alleged perpetrator of the ploy, sources familiar with the matter told FT.

According to the report, the US Justice Department is now considering whether to unseal the indictment and make the charges public or to wait until Canada completes its inquiry into Nijjar's death. Further complicating the case, one person charged in the indictment is believed to have left the US, people familiar with the proceedings said.

While the US Justice Department and FBI declined to comment on the matter, the National Security Council said the US does "not comment on ongoing law enforcement matters or private diplomatic discussions with our partners," However, it added that upholding the safety and security of US citizens is paramount.

Also Read

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

Nijjar, Trudeau's allegations and India's counter: All you need to know

India rejects Canada's allegations after expulsion of top Indian diplomat

Sikhs in their infinite variety

CAG Girish Chandra Murmu elected as Vice-Chair of UN Panel of Auditors

Indian Army contingent departs for Australia for joint military exercise

Two army personnel killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

India invites investments from Nordic-Baltic nations at business conclave

Bamnoli land case: HC asks 'The Wire' to remove article on Delhi chief secy


After Trudeau made public details of the Vancouver killing, Washington shared details of the Pannun case with a wider group of allies, raising concerns among allies about a possible pattern of behaviour.

Canada's assertions concerning New Delhi's alleged participation in Nijjar's death have been dismissed as "absurd" by India.

FT sent questions concerning the matter to India's external affairs ministry, which declined to comment.
Topics : Khalistan movement Pro-Khalistan terrorists United States Canada BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusNolan's Oppenheimer on OTTGold-Silver Price TodaySBI PO Prelims Result 2023

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon