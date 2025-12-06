Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 10:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / IndiGo crisis: DK Shivakumar urges govt to act fast, restore normalcy

IndiGo crisis: DK Shivakumar urges govt to act fast, restore normalcy

Shivakumar said that the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, which is India's 3rd busiest airport with nearly 40 million travellers a year, is in complete chaos

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

He called the IndiGo fiasco a the direct result of the govt's monopoly model | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With large scale flight cancellations by Indigo airlines leaving passengers stranded, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday urged the Centre to act immediately and bring the situation under control.

He called the IndiGo fiasco a the direct result of the govt's monopoly model.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Shivakumar said India is witnessing the worst aviation meltdown in its history. "Thousands of flights cancelled - leaving our people stranded everywhere".

"The IndiGo fiasco is the direct result of the govt's monopoly model. And as always, it is ordinary Indians who are paying the price," he said.

 

Shivakumar said that the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, which is India's 3rd busiest airport with nearly 40 million travellers a year, is in complete chaos.

"This is hurting families, businesses and our national reputation. I urge the Union Government to act immediately and bring this situation under control. Our people deserve better," he added.

Domestic carrier IndiGo cancelled over 800 flights on Saturday, the fifth day of the ongoing crisis, even as the government imposed a cap on airfares and directed the airline to process all refunds by Sunday evening.

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

