IndiGo plane from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

An IndiGo plane from Varanasi made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday evening due to a hydraulic issue, according to a source.

The source said there were more than 160 passengers onboard flight 6E-2232 that was en route to Delhi.

There was a hydraulic issue with the aircraft and a full emergency was declared at the airport, the source in the know of the matter said.

There was no immediate statement from IndiGo on the incident.

