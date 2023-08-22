Confirmation

US President Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

While in New Delhi, President Biden will also commend PM Narendra Modi's leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation

Joe Biden

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
US President Joe Biden will travel to India from September 7 to 10 to attend the G-20 Leaders' Summit during which he will discuss with other leaders a range of global challenges, including the Ukraine conflict, the White House announced on Tuesday.

President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership of the G20, the White House said in a statement.

The G20 world leaders' summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The summit is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in India. India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, from Indonesia.

President Biden and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including the clean energy transition and combating climate change, mitigating the economic and social impacts of the Ukraine conflict, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges will also be discussed, the official said.

While in New Delhi, President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Modi's leadership of the G20 and reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, including by hosting it in 2026, Jean-Pierre added.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that Biden's talks with leaders on the sidelines of the summit will focus on climate change, Russia's war in Ukraine and other global challenges.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

The members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.
First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

