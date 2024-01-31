Noida-based software engineer Nishith Chaturvedi reportedly almost lost his 8 IndiGo Airlines tickets worth Rs 72,600. A few weeks ago, Nishith booked eight tickets for his family from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi from Indigo Airlines after he spoke to an alleged airline trainee who reached out to him through the Airlines' official X account.

On the day of the flight, January 7, when he tried to web check-in, the auto-assignment of seats was not available, so he was required to pay extra money for the seats.

He sent a DM to IndiGo's official X-handle asking why he was required to pay an additional amount for all eight seats.

A few minutes later, he received a response from the airline's customer support executive, who identified herself as Diyashi.

She asked Chaturvedi to share Flight's PNR number, which he shared. He got an email from Cleartrip at 1:38 AM, mentioning all eight tickets were cancelled.

He reached out to IndiGo Airlines customer care service. The airline told him that his tickets were cancelled.

The 39-year-old software engineer insisted that he had not cancelled the tickets, and the airline mentioned that possibly Cleartrip had cancelled the trip. Cleartrip representatives mentioned that tickets have not been cancelled from their end.

Thereafter, IndiGo informed Chaturvedi that his registered mobile number and email ID had been changed by someone, and they are investigating the case. The Airline also agreed to a refund in case any lapse was detected from their end and asked him to book fresh tickets.

Nishith Chaturvedi eventually booked new tickets for Delhi. Fortunately, he got his refund at around 4 am.

The 39-year-old told Moneycontrol that IndiGo was denying security lapses, the tickets worth more than Rs 72000 and booking all eight tickets again would cost him around 1.5 lakhs.

"Why should I pay extra money for something that isn't my fault? But since time was running out and we had to catch the flight, I ended up buying tickets again but continued to fight for a refund," Nishith Chaturvedi further told Moneycontrol.





Nishith also asked about how his tickets were cancelled, and how my mobile number and email ID changed if I didn't initiate it.

Bengaluru woman foiled scam

This is not the first time that someone reported fraudulent activities against IndiGo Airline. Earlier this month, a 32-year-old woman, foiled a scam attempt when she was asked to pay around Rs 15,600 by a cybercriminal posing as an IndiGo Airlines agent.

When she found that person suspicious, she called IndiGo's official helpline number and realised that she narrowly escaped being cheated by the scamsters.

Reacting to the incident, the cyber criminal obtained the passenger's PNR to change the personal data and cancel bookings. As soon as the Airline got to know about it, they initiated measures to protect the booking and offered a full refund which was appreciated by the customer.