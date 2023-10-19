Rebel Foods' EatSure partners with railways to provide food on trains

Rebel Foods’ EatSure platform has partnered with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and come up with an ‘order food on train facility’ on its app. Here customers can order food from multiple restaurants and get it delivered to their seats using their PNR (passenger name record) numbers while travelling on the Indian Railway Network.

The food ordering feature will be available on 100 railway stations across over 75 cities. Some of them include Hyderabad, New Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Nasik, Vizag, Faridabad, Vijayawada, Mangalore, Pune and Chennai.

“Over the past four years, we have diligently worked alongside IRCTC, emerging as a leading partner in the e-catering category. Initially, we were fulfilling orders received from the IRCTC app and website independently,” said Sagar Kochhar, co-founder, Rebel Foods. “However, with this transformative collaboration, we have now integrated orders through the EatSure app which will allow travellers to order from multiple restaurants in a single order without having to worry about food quality or compromising on what they want to eat."

IRCTC, with over 7.5 crore active travellers will be able to offer various brands for its travellers including Behrouz Biryani, Faasos, Oven Story Pizza, Sweet Truth, LunchBox, and The Good Bowl. Using the EatSure app, travellers will be able to order their favourite dishes across multiple brands as per their mood or occasion in trains and get them delivered directly to their seats.

In addition to its brand offerings, EatSure will continue to serve individual and group travellers. The company will also enhance travellers' experience by targeting festivals and celebrations such as special vegetarian and Satvik thalis during the periods of Shravan and Navratri, delivering cakes for birthdays and anniversaries, and similar events.

With real-time order tracking, multi-brand ordering, customer support, and other features, passengers can place their orders in advance or just one hour before the upcoming station using their PNR numbers. To seamlessly integrate with IRCTC, EatSure riders hold valid passes issued by IRCTC zonal offices, enabling seamless commercial activity at the stations and allowing them to deliver the order within the train arrival time.

"Our vision is not only to enhance the entire travel experience but also to address the longstanding challenges of food ordering during long-distance train journeys,” said Kochhar. “Currently, while serving passengers on trains via the IRCTC app, we have garnered immense customer appreciation and love across every corner of India. This strong customer support fuels our confidence in the potential of our partnership, and we remain committed to constantly exploring innovative ways to serve our customers with extraordinary experiences,” he said.

Rebel Foods launched EatSure in 2020 with a vision to solve customer problems while ordering food. With its unique features such as multiple restaurants delivered in a single order, free deliveries and dishes, etc. the app has reached over 10 million downloads EatSure currently serving customers across over 80 cities in India.

IRCTC recently partnered with Zomato to offer a broader array of food options for rail travellers through its e-catering segment. As part of this collaboration, IRCTC has initiated a proof of concept (PoC) at five prominent railway stations: New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi. Under this PoC, passengers can order and receive preordered meals via the IRCTC e-catering portal with the assistance of Zomato.