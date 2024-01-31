Last date to update FASTag KYC today: Check the step-by-step guide here

Step by step guide to complete KYC online for FASTag here

FASTag KYC online: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) earlier this month announced that FASTags with valid balances but with incomplete KYC will be deactivated by banks post-January 31, 2024. : The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) earlier this month announced that FASTags with valid balances but with incomplete KYC will be deactivated by banks post-January 31, 2024.

According to the official statement, "To enhance the efficiency of electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas, NHAI has taken 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative that aims to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle."

"Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated/blacklisted after January 2024," the statement added.

It became mandatory for all vehicles on national highways to have a valid FASTag for toll payments from February 15, 2021.

What is FASTag?

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to enable automatic toll payments at toll booths on highways.

It is designed to reduce the time and congestion at toll plazas by allowing vehicles to pass through without stopping for manual toll payments.

What are the key features of FASTag?

Key features of FASTag are:

RFID technology: FASTag uses RFID tags that are affixed to the vehicle's windshield. These tags are linked to a prepaid account. Prepaid account: Users need to preload money into their FASTag account, which is linked to the RFID tag on their vehicle. Automatic deduction: As a vehicle passes through a FASTag-enabled toll booth, the toll amount is automatically deducted from the prepaid account linked to the FASTag. Interoperability: FASTag is interoperable across all toll plazas in India, regardless of the issuing bank or agency. This means a single FASTag can be used for toll payments nationwide. Online recharge: Users can manage their FASTag accounts online, including recharging the prepaid balance, checking transaction history, and updating account details. Cashback and discounts: Some banks and agencies offer cashback or discounts on toll payments made through FASTag, encouraging users to adopt this electronic toll collection system.

FASTag KYC update online: List of documents required

The following documents are required for a smooth Know-your-customer (KYC) process:

Vehicle Registration Certificate Driving License Identify Proof: PAN Card, Voter's ID Card Address Proof: Aadhar Card, Passport Passport-size photographs

How to update FASTag KYC Online: Step-by-step guide here

To complete KYC for FASTag online, follow these general steps:

Visit the official website of your FASTag issuer or the bank where you purchased the FASTag. Look for the "KYC" or "Customer Login" section on the website. Log in using your credentials (usually your FASTag wallet ID or registered mobile number). Go to the KYC section and provide the required information such as your name, address, and vehicle details. Upload scanned copies or clear images of the required documents, which may include your ID proof, address proof, and vehicle registration documents. Review the information entered and the documents uploaded to ensure accuracy. Submit the KYC details. Your KYC information will be verified by the issuer, and once approved, your FASTag account will be KYC-compliant.

It's important to note that the specific steps may vary slightly depending on the issuer or bank providing your FASTag.