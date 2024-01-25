Noida traffic police issues advisory in view of BJP's Bulandshahr event

The commuters who plan to come to Noida from Agra will be able to get down towards Jewar town.

Noida traffic advisory today: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s visit to Bulandshahr on Thursday for a BJP programme, the Noida traffic police re-issued its guidelines for smooth traffic management in the city.

The police cautioned that in case of an emergency in Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, traffic diversion will be done for a short time on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. However, it did not specify the exact timings.

Traffic advisory for going towards Greater Noida today





दिनांक 25.01.24 को जनपद बुलंदशहर में अतिविशिष्ट महानुभाव का आगमन/भ्रमण कार्यक्रम प्रस्तावित है जिसके दृष्टिगत कमिश्नरेट गौतमबुधनगर में आकस्मिक स्थिति में नोएडा–ग्रेटर नोएडा एक्सप्रेस–वे व यमुना एक्सप्रेस–वे पर अल्प समय के लिए यातायात डायवर्जन किया जायेगा... ????यातायात निर्देशिका????दिनांक 25.01.24 को जनपद बुलंदशहर में अतिविशिष्ट महानुभाव का आगमन/भ्रमण कार्यक्रम प्रस्तावित है जिसके दृष्टिगत कमिश्नरेट गौतमबुधनगर में आकस्मिक स्थिति में नोएडा–ग्रेटर नोएडा एक्सप्रेस–वे व यमुना एक्सप्रेस–वे पर अल्प समय के लिए यातायात डायवर्जन किया जायेगा... pic.twitter.com/eWFtYxZ5TW January 25, 2024 1)According to the plan, the traffic going from Chilla Red Light towards Greater Noida via the expressway will face diversion. It will be diverted from the Sector 14A flyover towards the Sector 15 roundabout. The commuters have been advised to use the DSC route to head towards their destination.

2) The traffic using the expressway to head towards Greater Noida from DND will be diverted to Rajnigandha Chowk in Sector 16. This traffic will be able to go towards the destination via MP-01 route and DSC route, the advisory stated.

3) Those going from the Kalindi border towards Greater Noida via expressway will face diversion from the Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37. They have also been advised to use the MP-03 route and DSC route to reach the destination. This regulation will also apply to the traffic heading from Kalindi Border to Dalit Prerna Sthal Parking Tiraha towards DND/Chilla.

4) The traffic going from Sector 37 via the expressway towards Greater Noida will be diverted to the double service road from Sector 44 roundabout. This traffic has also been advised to use the DSC route, however, via double service road.

Traffic advisory from Greater Noida to Noida

5) For the commuters coming towards Noida from Greater Noida via the expressway, the traffic police will divert them from the Charkha roundabout towards Sector 94. They will have to use the Mahamaya flyover via Sector 37.

6) The traffic going from GIP Mall towards DND via the Filmcity flyover will be diverted by a U-turn below the Film City flyover. The police said that the commuters on the route would have to use the DSC route and the elevated route for their journey.

Traffic advisory for those going to Delhi today

7) According to the guidelines, those going towards Delhi via the DND flyover from the Rajnigandha side will be diverted from Rajnigandha Chowk. They will use the New Ashok Nagar border via DSC route to reach their destination. This diversion guideline will also apply to the traffic going towards Delhi via the Sector 14A flyover from Golchakkar Chowk Sector 15. They will be diverted from Golchakkar Chowk.

8) In Greater Noida, the traffic going from Zero Point via Yamuna Expressway will be diverted towards Pari Chowk and will be able to reach the destination via Kasna town, Sirsa, Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

Traffic advisory for Agra-Noida journey

9) The commuters who plan to come to Noida from Agra will be able to get down towards Jewar town. They will be diverted towards Sabauta underpass via Khurja bypass via Jahangirpur to reach their destination.

10) The traffic going towards Noida from Pari Chow via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted from Pari Chowk towards Sujpur. The commuters will reach their destination via Greater Noida West from Surajpur, according to the guidelines.