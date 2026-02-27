Indo-Nepal border to remain closed from March 2 ahead of Nepal elections

The India-Nepal border will remain closed from midnight of March 2 to midnight of 5 in view of the general elections scheduled in Nepal on March 5, officials said on Friday.

Sudhir Sharma, in-charge of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Rupaidiha, Bahraich, told PTI that Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an official communication dated February 26 regarding the closure.

According to the letter, all border outposts along the entire stretch of Banke district adjoining India will remain closed from 12 am on the intervening night of March 2 and 3 till 12 am on March 5 to ensure that the election process is conducted in a free, fair, fearless and credible environment.

Sharma said that import and export of goods through the ICP would remain suspended during the period, but movement of essential medicines and other critical commodities will not be stopped.

Commandant Ganga Singh Udawat of the 42nd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal said instructions have been issued to enforce "restricted movement" at the border from the night of March 2 till the night of polling on March 5, following a communication from the Nepal administration.

He said additional vigilance is already being maintained at the border, and people are being allowed to cross only after thorough checking and verification of identity documents. Citizens of both the countries have been advised to avoid crossing the border during the restricted period unless absolutely necessary.

Udawat added that a large number of Nepali voters reside in India for employment and business purposes. Such voters, as well as seriously ill patients and essential goods may be allowed across the border under the supervision of security forces.