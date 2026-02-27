Friday, February 27, 2026 | 01:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Decision will be taken on plea to hold single phase polls in TN: CEC

Decision will be taken on plea to hold single phase polls in TN: CEC

The Election Commission's decision over 'phases for polls' will be known once the election schedule is announced, he said

Gyanesh Kumar, CEC

The top poll official assured amenities in 75,000 polling stations across the state (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 1:36 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday said parties in Tamil Nadu have suggested holding Assembly polls in a single phase and a decision on it would be taken after considering all the factors.

The Election Commission's decision over 'phases for polls' will be known once the election schedule is announced, he said addressing a press conference here.

On the recently concluded SIR of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, he lauded it as a model for country and a great success.

The top poll official assured amenities in 75,000 polling stations across the state.

On the vote counting exercise, he said that mandatory VVPAT counting shall take place and even after counting is over, any candidate, on fee payment, can match EVM with VVPAT during next 7 days.

 

Amongst the new initiatives, one major was that postal ballots will be counted 2 rounds before the EVM rounds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Court grants statutory bail to former TDB official in Sabarimala gold case

Court grants statutory bail to former TDB official in Sabarimala gold case

petrol pump, petrol

Nearly 50% pre-2022 petrol cars see lower mileage on E20 fuel: Survey

Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu flies sortie in LCH 'Prachand' in Jaisalmer near Pak border

Passport, Indian Passport

Right to hold passport, travel abroad part of personal liberty: Delhi HC

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI to appeal against discharge of Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case

Topics : Election Commission of India Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Assembly chief election commissioner Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanAirtel Share PricePakistan Afghanistan Conflict