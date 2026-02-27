President Murmu flies sortie in LCH 'Prachand' in Jaisalmer near Pak border

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday took a sortie as co-pilot in Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on Light Combat Helicopter - PRACHAND at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. (Video: President of India/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/28jYSFrA27 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026

The LCH took off from the Jaisalmer Indian Air Force (IAF) station. Before the sortie, the captain briefed the president. Dressed in an olive green uniform and helmet, she waved from the cockpit before departing.

LCH 'Prachand' is India's first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter, built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.