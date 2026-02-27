President Murmu flies sortie in LCH 'Prachand' in Jaisalmer near Pak border
LCH 'Prachand' is India's first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter, built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday took a sortie as co-pilot in Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.
#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on Light Combat Helicopter - PRACHAND at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. (Video: President of India/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/28jYSFrA27— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2026
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 10:53 AM IST