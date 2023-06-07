Industrial development to be encouraged for employment creation: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that industrial development in the state will be encouraged as the sector has immense potential to generate employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister held talks with a delegation led by industry body CII Karnataka president Vijay Krishnan Venkatesan on Tuesday.

Siddaramaiah said that during his previous tenure as the Chief Minister, a separate department was established for skill development. Emphasis will again be laid on skill development of the youth.

Further, discussions were held on mutual cooperation between industrial organizations and the government, promotion of MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and assistance in capacity development.

Congress veteran Siddharamaiah sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second term on May 20, along with Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar as his deputy.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) secured 19 seats in the results declared on May 13.

