India logs 214 new Covid-19 cases, active cases decrease to 2,831

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,57, 379 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 11:32 AM IST
India has recorded 214 new coronavirus infections, while the active Covid cases have dipped to 2,831 from 3,001, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

No fresh fatalities have been reported and the death toll stands at 5,31,884, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,094).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 11:32 AM IST

