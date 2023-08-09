Informal workers moving away from Gurugram after communal clashes in Nuh

Informal workers have been exiting Gurugram after the recent communal unrest in neighbouring Nuh, The Economic Times (ET) reported on Wednesday. Gurugram accounts for 5 per cent of blue-collar temporary workers in India.

Those leaving the Millenium City include cab drivers, office peons and security staff. Industry executives quoted in the report said that the migration is akin to those during the Covid-19 pandemic and is expected to impact small businesses in the city.

According to Nilesh Dungarwal, chief executive officer of WorkIndia, a blue-collar platform, the violence has led to "widespread insecurity and fear" among the affected community.

Nuh has been facing unrest since clashes broke out during a religious procession on July 31. Since then, the government has transferred three officers from Nuh to other districts in the state. These include Superintendent of Police (DSP) Varun Singla, Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar and DSP Jai Prakash.





Also read: Demolition exercise in Haryana's violence-hit Nuh halted on HC orders So far, 57 FIRs have been registered, and 170 people have been arrested in the Nuh district. Apart from 1,900 police personnel, 31 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the district.

The Haryana government has also suspended mobile internet and SMS services in the district until August 11, citing that the conditions are "still critical and tense".

BJP delegation to visit Nuh today, AAP likely too

A delegation of the ruling BJP's Haryana unit will visit Nuh on Wednesday and take stock of the situation in the district, which witnessed communal clashes last week over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

The opposition Aam Aadmi Party's Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta said a delegation of his party would also visit the "violence-affected people of Mewat area" the same day.

According to the BJP's state unit release, Haryana BJP chief OP Dhankar will lead the ruling party delegation. It will also comprise Haryana minister Banwari Lal and some party MLAs.

The delegation will visit many places in Nuh and take stock of the situation after talking to the people there, it said.

On Tuesday, a 10-member delegation of the Haryana Congress was stopped from entering violence-hit villages of the Nuh district.

On Sunday, police stopped a four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) from entering violence-affected villages near Nuh district, citing prohibitory orders.

(With agency inputs)