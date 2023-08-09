Confirmation

Fire at shop in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, 21 fire tenders rushed to spot

A major fire broke out at a plywood factory Wednesday morning in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, officials said.

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 8:56 AM IST
A major fire broke out at a plywood factory Wednesday morning in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, officials said.
According to fire officials, information about the blaze was received at 4.07 am, following which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The factory is situated opposite Gandhi Nagar Police Station. The fire was brought under control.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

fire safety fire break outs Delhi government Delhi fire

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 8:56 AM IST

