Fire at shop in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, 21 fire tenders rushed to spot

A major fire broke out at a plywood factory Wednesday morning in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, officials said.
According to fire officials, information about the blaze was received at 4.07 am, following which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The factory is situated opposite Gandhi Nagar Police Station. The fire was brought under control.
