Home / India News / Install rooftop solar panels on all govt buildings: CM Saini to officials

During the meeting, Saini reviewed the progress of the PM Suryaghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and instructed officials to expedite rooftop solar installations across households in the state

He also examined the month-wise achievements under the scheme and emphasised strict monitoring and accountability | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday directed that all government buildings like schools, colleges, hospitals, offices, etc, be equipped with rooftop solar systems to accelerate the state's transition towards clean and green energy.

He was chairing a high-level review meeting on the budget announcements of the power sector at the civil secretariat here, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Saini reviewed the progress of the PM Suryaghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and instructed officials to expedite rooftop solar installations across households in the state.

He also examined the month-wise achievements under the scheme and emphasised strict monitoring and accountability.

 

In addition, the CM directed the creation of solar parks across the state to harness Haryana's renewable energy potential.

He also ordered immediate removal of old and defunct electricity poles from major state roads and highways to enhance public safety and improve road aesthetics.

Chairman, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd (HPGCL), Shyamal Misra said 42,486 rooftop solar installations have been completed in the state as of November 20, 2025.

A target has been set to install 2,22,000 rooftop solar systems in the state by March 31, 2027.

He said power distribution companies have also formulated a new scheme, 'Saur Urja Protsahan Yojana' and it has been submitted to the state government for approval.

Once implemented, this initiative is expected to substantially accelerate rooftop solar adoption and help the state achieve and potentially surpass the assigned rooftop solar targets.

CM Saini said all power sector targets must be met within stipulated timelines to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to every household in the state.

Haryana aims to achieve 24,000 MW of power availability in the next seven years to guarantee 100 per cent power supply to every consumer.

A major component of the state's capacity expansion is thermal power augmentation. The CM was informed that work on the 1x800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal unit in Yamunanagar will commence shortly with the assistance of BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

