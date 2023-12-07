Sensex (-0.38%)
69386.97 -266.76
Nifty (-0.19%)
20898.00 -39.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.04%)
44212.65 -19.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.07%)
6738.85 -4.75
Nifty Bank (-0.53%)
46585.60 -248.95
Heatmap

Air Quality in Delhi remains in 'poor' category, overall AQI at 276

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, as per SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), was recorded at 276 on Thursday morning

Air Quality Index. PM2.5, PM10, Delhi Air Pollution

(PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The air quality in the National Capital continued to remaim in 'poor' category on Thursday.
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, as per SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), was recorded at 276 on Thursday morning.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On Wednesday, the AQI in the national capital, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), was in the 'poor' category at 286.
However, AQI in some areas of Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Thursday morning. As per the data from CPCB, the AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 348, in the ITO at 313, and in the Ashok Vihar area at 323 on Thursday at 8:00 a.m.
A cyclist from the city, Dev, while speaking to ANI, said, "The pollution level seems to be high now. Breathing gets difficult, visibility gets impacted and there is also a headache sometimes."
Earlier, the AQI across Delhi improved from 'very poor' on Tuesday to 'poor' on Wednesday morning. As per the data from CPCB, the AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 291, in the IGI airport area at 279, in the ITO at 252, and in the Narela area at 283 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted no rainfall in the National Capital till December 11. There will be clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning across the city.
Delhi has been experiencing air quality in the range of 'severe' to 'very poor' over the last few weeks.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said last week that Grap-3 has been lifted in the national capital but the government is trying to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 are strictly implemented.
"Due to the change in weather during the last two days, there has been a decline in pollution. The Commission for Air Quality Management has lifted the restrictions of Grap-3. The ban on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles and the ban on construction demolition have been lifted," Gopal Rai said.

Also Read

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Asiad 2023: India football squad announced, Sunil Chhetri named captain

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

Asian Games 2023 football: China thrash under-prepared and jaded India 1-5

Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more

LIVE: BJP Parliamentary meeting begins amid suspense over CM in states

Cyclone Michaung: IAF air-drops 2,300 kg relief aid in flood-affected areas

Southern Railway cancels 15 train services today amid Chennai water logging

India considers curbing ethanol production to tackle sugar shortages

China effectively tackling air pollution while India continues to choke

"GRAP 3 is imposed when AQI is 400, but it continued despite low AQI because fluctuations were visible in AQI after Diwali. If the wind speed slows down, AQI may increase again, hence GRAP-1 and GRAP-2 should be strictly implemented. For this, directions are being given to all the departments again," he added.
The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air quality Delhi air pollution pollution

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon