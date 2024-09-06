Investment-friendly ecosystem key to Kerala's ease of business reforms: CM

Kerala has emerged as the country leader in two categories of business-centric reforms. Photo: X@pinarayivijayan

A day after Kerala was awarded for its ease of doing business reforms by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the investment friendly ecosystem and entrepreneurs' growing confidence in the state has helped it in achieving this status. Kerala has come first in the ranking of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry with top achiever status in nine sectors, Vijayan said on Friday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Proud that Kerala has come first in Ease of Doing Business reforms in the country, with Top Achiever status in 9 reform areas! Our investment friendly ecosystem and entrepreneurs' growing confidence in Kerala's potential has truly been captured. This is a time like no other to invest in and grow from #Kerala.," Vijayan posted on 'X'.

The chief minister also pointed out that the state ranked first this year from the 28th position in 2021. Kerala has reached 15th position in 2022.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve said out of 30 reform areas, Kerala earned top achiever status in nine categories, surpassing Andhra Pradesh, which secured second place with five categories.

Kerala has emerged as the country leader in two categories of business-centric reforms and seven categories of citizen-centric reforms in the ranking of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.