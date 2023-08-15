Confirmation

IRCTC sounds alarm about fake mobile app campaign to trick customers

IRCTC has also advised customers to use its official Rail Connect Mobile apps from Google Play Store or Apple App Store

IRCTC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the railways, has warned its customers about the circulation of a malicious mobile app campaign prompting them to open IRCTC Rail Connect to trick them.
Stating that it is a fake application, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has asked people not to fall prey to it.
"It has been reported that a malicious and fake mobile app campaign is in circulation where some fraudsters are sending phishing links at a mass level and insisting users to download fake IRCTC Rail Connect' mobile app to trick common citizens into fraudulent activities," the advisory said.
It has also attached a snapshot of the fake mobile app in circulation.
IRCTC has also advised customers to use its official Rail Connect Mobile apps from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

IRCTC online frauds Mobile apps

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

