IRCTC sounds alarm about fake mobile app campaign to trick customers

IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the railways, has warned its customers about the circulation of a malicious mobile app campaign prompting them to open IRCTC Rail Connect to trick them.

Stating that it is a fake application, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has asked people not to fall prey to it.

"It has been reported that a malicious and fake mobile app campaign is in circulation where some fraudsters are sending phishing links at a mass level and insisting users to download fake IRCTC Rail Connect' mobile app to trick common citizens into fraudulent activities," the advisory said.

It has also attached a snapshot of the fake mobile app in circulation.

IRCTC has also advised customers to use its official Rail Connect Mobile apps from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

