Textbooks to include waste management lessons from next academic yr: Kerala

.

.

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
To create awareness in young minds on the importance of keeping their surroundings clean, the Kerala government has decided to include lessons on scientific waste management, a serious challenge faced by the state, in textbooks from the next academic year.
The decision was announced by State General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday at a function held at the SMV Government Higher Secondary School here on the occasion of the country's 77th Independence Day, a statement issued by the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) said.
The minister also honoured the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members at the function.
In his speech on the occasion, Sivankutty said it was important to create proper awareness about scientific and sustainable waste management in young minds as it will have an enduring impact in the society.
"This is why this topic is going to be included in textbooks," he was quoted as having said.
He also lauded the efforts of the HKS members and said it was not just a waste removal force but a shining model of collective action and social empowerment.

"The role of women in this movement is especially important," he said.
He also distributed certificates for green technicians at the programme, organised as part of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign, the statement said.
Green Technicians, HKS members were provided with special training to handle technical issues that arise while rendering services of Haritha Karma Sena, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala School textbooks waste management

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

