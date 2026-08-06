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Home / India News / Israel's Netanyahu dials PM Modi, discusses developments in West Asia

Israel's Netanyahu dials PM Modi, discusses developments in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the evolving West Asia situation and reaffirmed their commitment to stronger bilateral ties

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

The two leaders also reviewed sustained progress in India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 11:37 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a telephone call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and they exchanged views on the recent developments in West Asia.

The two leaders also reviewed sustained progress in India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

"PM Netanyahu and PM Modi exchanged views on the recent developments in West Asia. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," the statement said.

The conflict in West Asia is continuing for over five months now without any permanent solution.

 

Iran on Thursday said it is in the final stage of drafting an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz waterway with Oman, while two Israeli soldiers have been killed in Lebanon.

The Strait is crucial to global shipping and energy supplies. Before the war, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February, around one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas would pass through the waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Benjamin Netanyahu India Israel ties israel

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 11:37 PM IST