Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Isro achieves de-docking of SpaDeX satellites, sets stage for Chandrayaan 4

Isro achieves de-docking of SpaDeX satellites, sets stage for Chandrayaan 4

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the successful de-docking of satellites

Isro, SpaDeX, Space Docking Experiment

After several attempts, the space agency successfully docked the two satellites on January 16. Image: X@isro

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Isro on Thursday said it has accomplished de-docking of the SpaDeX satellites, clearing the way for future missions such as exploring the moon, human spaceflight, and building its own space station.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the successful de-docking of satellites in a post on X.

 

"SpaDeX satellites accomplished the unbelievable de-docking. This paves the way for smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station, Chandrayaan 4 & Gaganyaan," Singh said.

"Congrats team Isro. And heartening for every Indian," he said.

Singh said Prime Minster Narendra Modi's continuous patronage keeps the spirits soaring.

The SpaDeX mission was launched on December 30 last year when the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) placed in orbit two satellites -- SDX01 and SDX02 -- to demonstrate the docking experiment in space.

After several attempts, the space agency successfully docked the two satellites on January 16.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: SC to hear plea by parents seeking clarification in RG Kar case on March 17

Supreme Court, SC

Notify posts for special education teachers by March 28: SC to states, UTs

Ayushman Bharat , PMJAY

Ayushman Bharat scheme expands to Delhi, millions to get Rs 5 lakh cover

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Water Pollution, Yamuna, Delhi Yamuna

23 Yamuna sites in Delhi stretch fail water quality test, says Parl panel

Security, Manipur Security

MHA confirmed roadmap for peace in Manipur prepared, claims Meitei body

Topics : Jitendra Singh Isro projects Satellite

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon