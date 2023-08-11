Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.26%)
65514.83 -173.35
Nifty (-0.39%)
19467.50 -75.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.07%)
5372.25 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.15%)
37951.75 -55.85
Nifty Bank (-0.39%)
44370.25 -171.55
Heatmap

Isro congratulates Russia on the launch of Luna-25 mission to Moon

Russia on Friday launched Luna 25, the country's first lunar mission in 47 years. It took off from the Vostochny launch facility in Russia's far east

Isro, Isro logo

Photo: Twitter

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 2:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday congratulated the Russian State Space Corporation, Roscosmos, for the successful launch of Luna-25, Russia's moon mission.
"Congratulations, Roscosmos on the successful launch of Luna-25 Wonderful to have another meeting point in our space journies Wishes for Chandrayaan-3 & Luna-25 missions to achieve their goals," ISRO tweeted on Friday.
Russia on Friday launched Luna 25, the country's first lunar mission in 47 years. Luna-25 took off from the Vostochny launch facility in Russia's Far East, the Russia-based TASS news agency reported.
Launched aboard a Soyuz-2 Fregat rocket, Luna 25 took flight at 8:10 am (local time) on Friday, CNN reported. The Fregat booster separated from the rocket's third stage approximately 564 seconds after the launch, according to TASS reported. The Luna-25 spacecraft will separate from the booster about an hour after the launch. The flight to the moon will take up to 5.5 days.
The spacecraft will spend between three and seven days about 100 kilometers above the lunar surface before reaching the Boguslawsky crater area. Meanwhile, Manzinus and Pentland-A craters have been named as alternative landing sites.
The primary goal of the mission will be to polish the soft landing technology. The mission might become the first spacecraft ever to reach the South Pole of the Earth's natural satellite, according to TASS.

Also Read

Reaching for the Moon: Russia's Luna-25 in race with ISRO's Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

NASA to launch its streaming platform NASA+ this year, introduces beta site

Russia launches Luna-25 mission to Moon, its first lunar lander in 47 years

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: India has taken lead in space tech, says Jitender Singh

India wearable market grows 53.3% YoY in first half of CY2023: Report

Provisions for sedition offences to be completely repealed, says Amit Shah

Govt wants to ensure control over Election Commission in poll year: Cong

Excise scam: HC grants bail to Raghav Magunta in money laundering case

Chinese Naval warship docks in Colombo port, to depart on Saturday

The spacecraft will look for natural resources, including water, and analyze the effects of space rays and electromagnetic emissions on the lunar surface. Luna 25, also called the Luna-Glob-Lander, will study the composition of the moon's polar soil and the plasma and dust contained in the very thin lunar exosphere, or the moon's scant atmosphere, for one year.
The lander has several cameras and they will make timelapse footage of the landing and an HDR wide-angle image of the moonscape. Luna-25 will turn its cameras during pre-programmed periods and after a signal from the Earth, TASS reported.
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the statement said, "The lander has a four-legged base containing the landing rockets and propellant tanks, an upper compartment holds the solar panels, communication equipment, on-board computers, and most of the science apparatus."
According to the statement released by NASA, the lander has a 1.6 meter-long Lunar Robotic Arm (LRA, or Lunar Manipulator Complex) to remove and gather the surface regolith to depths of 20 to 30 cm. The LRA is equipped with a scoop (175 cubic cm volume) and a sample acquisition tool, a 4.7 cm long tube with an internal diameter of 1.25 cm.
It's keenly watched around the world as Europe and America work to isolate Russia amid the war in Ukraine, and as Russia tries to strengthen its political and economic ties with non-Western countries in response.
Topics : ISRO Russia Lunar Mission Chandrayaan-3

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAir India New LogoJailer Box Office Collection Day 1Stock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftLatest News Live UpdatesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon