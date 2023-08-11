Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65506.39 -181.79
Nifty (-0.54%)
19437.85 -105.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.07%)
37979.70 -27.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.08%)
5364.25 -4.35
Nifty Bank (-0.62%)
44264.00 -277.80
Heatmap

Provisions for sedition offences to be completely repealed, says Amit Shah

Shah also said that the provision of capital punishment will also be introduced in mob lynching cases

Amit Shah

Amit Shah

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The provision of sedition offences will be completely repealed in the new bill replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday. 

While introducing three bills in Lok Sabha to replace the IPC, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, Shah said that the Centre will also introduce the provision of capital punishment in mob lynching cases.

He termed the three laws as "British-era laws".

The bills, with new names, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, will be sent to a parliamentary panel for further scrutiny, he added. 

"The laws that will be repealed...the focus of those laws was to protect and strengthen the British administration, the idea was to punish and not to give justice. By replacing them, the new three laws will bring the spirit to protect the rights of the Indian citizen," he said in the lower house of the Parliament.

"The aim will not be to punish, it will be to provide justice. Punishment will be given to create a sentiment of stopping crime," Shah added.

Also Read

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

QR code, the smudgy pattern on a square, is becoming a tool for marketing

The word sedition gives the impression we live in a monarchy: G S Bajpai

Review of sedition law in advanced stage, Centre tells apex court

Uniform Civil Code: Third prong in BJP's three-point core agenda

Govt wants to ensure control over Election Commission in poll year: Cong

Excise scam: HC grants bail to Raghav Magunta in money laundering case

Chinese Naval warship docks in Colombo port, to depart on Saturday

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls


(With agency inputs)
Topics : Amit Shah sedition law Indian Penal Code Criminal Procedure Code Evidence Act Lok Sabha Parliament

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAir India New LogoJailer Box Office Collection Day 1Stock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftLatest News Live UpdatesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon