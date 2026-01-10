Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ISRO's Aditya-L1 decodes how solar storms impact Earth's magnetic field

In a breakthrough study published in the Astrophysical Journal in December 2025, ISRO scientists and research students analysed a major space weather event that struck Earth in October 2024

According to ISRO, the turbulent region of the solar storm strongly compressed Earth's magnetic field, pushing it unusually close to the Earth and briefly exposing some satellites in geostationary orbit to harsh space conditions. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

ISRO on Saturday said its Aditya-L1 solar mission has provided new insights into how a powerful solar storm can impact Earth's magnetic shield.

"The most severe effects occurred during the impact of the turbulent region of the solar storm, the space agency said in a statement.

In a breakthrough study published in the Astrophysical Journal in December 2025, ISRO scientists and research students analysed a major space weather event that struck Earth in October 2024.

The study used observations from Aditya-L1, India's first solar observatory, along with data from other international space missions to decode the impact of a massive eruption of solar plasma from the Sun.

 

Space weather refers to conditions in space caused by transient activity on the Sun, such as solar plasma eruptions, which can affect satellites, communication and navigation services, and power grid infrastructure on Earth, the statement said.

According to ISRO, the turbulent region of the solar storm strongly compressed Earth's magnetic field, pushing it unusually close to the Earth and briefly exposing some satellites in geostationary orbit to harsh space conditions.

The space agency noted that this phenomenon occurs only during severe space weather events.

The study also revealed that during the turbulent phase, currents in the auroral region (high latitudes) super-intensified, a process that could heat the upper atmosphere and lead to enhanced atmospheric escape.

ISRO said the findings reinforce the need for close monitoring of solar activity, noting that the study highlights the importance of understanding of space weather phenomena and their real-time assessments to safeguard the critical space assets.

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

