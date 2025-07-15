LIVE news updates: Dragon spacecraft carrying Shubhanshu Shukla to reach Earth today
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, along with Commander Peggy Whitson, Slawosz 'Suave' Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Tibor Kapu, is set to return to Earth after spending nearly 18 days in space as part of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission.
When is Shubhanshu Shukla returning?
Following undocking, the return journey is expected to take about 22 hours. According to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the splashdown is scheduled for July 15 at 3:00 PM IST, with a margin of approximately one hour.
The crew is expected to land in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast, using a parachute-assisted water landing—NASA’s long-standing method for capsule recovery.
It has been a historic trip for Shukla, who became the first Indian to travel to the ISS and only the second to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma's pathbreaking spaceflight as part of the then Soviet Russia's mission to Salyut-7 space station in 1984.
So far, Shukla has spent 18 days in space, witnessing 16 sunrises and sunsets every day as the ISS travels at a speed of 28,000 km per hour in an orbit about 400 km above the Earth.
According to ISRO, post splashdown, Shukla will undergo a rehabilitation programme (about 7 days) under the supervision of a flight surgeon to adapt back to Earth's gravity.
ISRO paid approximately Rs 550 crore for Shukla's travel to the ISS, an experience that will help the space agency in the planning and execution of its human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan, set to take to orbit in 2027.
Delhi to see cloudy skies, light rain today
Delhi remained under pleasant monsoon conditions on Tuesday morning, following light rainfall in parts of the city on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued showers throughout the day, with mostly cloudy skies. In its July 15 bulletin, the IMD indicated the possibility of light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning.
Punjab Assembly pays tributes to Fauja Singh
The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh, who died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while out for a walk in his native village in Jalandhar district.Singh, who was 114-years-old, died on Monday. On the concluding day of the special session of the Punjab Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh moved a proposal for paying tributes to Singh in the House.
Tesla makes India debut with 1st store in Mumbai; Fadnavis says wish to see it making cars here
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Maharashtra wishes to see Tesla establish its research and development and manufacturing facilities in India, and invited the global EV major to consider the state as a partner in its journey. Fadnavis was speaking at the inauguration of the company's first Experience Centre in India, located at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission to splash down off San Diego at 3:01 pm
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others of the commercial Axiom-4 mission are on track to return to Earth with a splash down off San Diego in California on Tuesday, capping a 22.5-hour journey after an 18-day stay at the International Space Station. The Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft carrying Shukla, commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, undocked from the space station at 4:45 pm IST on Monday.
