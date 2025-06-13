Friday, June 13, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Elon Musk raises concerns over ISS safety, urges de-orbiting within 2 years

Elon Musk raises concerns over ISS safety, urges de-orbiting within 2 years

"Even though @SpaceX earns billions of dollars from transporting astronauts & cargo to the ISS, I nonetheless would like to go on record recommending that it be de-orbited within 2 years," Musk on X

Elon musk, musk, Elon

"There are potentially serious concerns about the long-term safety of the @Space_Station. Some parts of it are simply getting too old, and that risk grows over time (Photo: Reuters)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk has voiced serious concerns over the long-term safety of the International Space Station (ISS), citing the ageing condition of its components, and called for its de-orbiting within two years despite SpaceX's ongoing involvement.

"There are potentially serious concerns about the long-term safety of the @Space_Station. Some parts of it are simply getting too old, and that risk grows over time.

"Even though @SpaceX earns billions of dollars from transporting astronauts & cargo to the ISS, I nonetheless would like to go on record recommending that it be de-orbited within 2 years," Musk posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working closely with Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX to responsibly address the ISS Zvezda module observation causing the Ax-4 delay, reflecting growing collaboration between India and leading global space agencies, including Musk's companies.

 

V Narayanan, the Secretary DOS/ Chairman ISRO and Chairman Space Commission, said that safety and mission integrity were their priorities.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

Trump acknowledges Elon Musk's apology after spat over 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Elon Musk 'regrets' social media posts against Trump, says 'went too far'

Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Trump admin moves to rehire workers fired by DOGE under Musk amid fallout

Tesla, Tesla Inc, Robotaxis

Elon Musk sets June 22 as launch date for Tesla's Robotaxi service

US President Donald Trump

Trump to keep White House Starlink internet service as Musk feud dissipates

In a post on X, ISRO stated, "ISRO is working closely with Axiom Space, NASA, SpaceX as they responsibly address the ISS Zvezda module observation causing the Ax-4 delay. Safety and mission integrity remain our top priorities."

On June 11, SpaceX announced the postponement of the Falcon 9 launch of the Ax-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), citing the need for additional time to repair a liquid oxygen (LOx) leak.

"Standing down from tomorrow's Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the @Space_Station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections. Once complete - and pending Range availability - we will share a new launch date," the company said in a post on X.

Following the announcement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also confirmed the delay of the Axiom-4 mission, which was scheduled for launch on June 11, 2025, and was set to carry the first Indian Gaganyatri to the ISS.

Despite the delay, the Axiom-4 mission remains significant. The Ax-4 crew includes members from India, Poland, and Hungary, marking each nation's first mission to the space station in history and the second government-sponsored human spaceflight mission in over 40 years, according to Axiom Space. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be India's second national astronaut to go to space since 1984.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is part of Axiom Space's fourth private astronaut mission (Ax-4), marking a historic moment for India's space collaboration with NASA.

According to Axiom Space, the Ax-4 mission will "realise the return" to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary, marking each nation's first government-sponsored flight in more than 40 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Iran, Iran flag

Israel-Iran LIVE updates: Israelis may need to spend extended time in bomb shelters, says Netanyahu

First millennial saint Carlo Acutis to be canonised Sept 7, says Pope

First millennial saint Carlo Acutis to be canonised Sept 7, says Pope

Iran-Israel war

Israel strikes Iran's nuclear sites; world urges restraint amid tension

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to finally get chance to top France with grand military parade in DC

Gold ETF, Gold market, gold

World Bank, IFC approve $700 million loan for Pakistan's Reko Diq project

Topics : Elon Musk ISRO International Space Stations NASA SpaceX

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon