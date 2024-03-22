Sensex (    %)
                             
Isro successfully executes landing mission of RLV 'Pushpak' in Karnataka

This is the third successful RLV launch mission conducted by the Isro and is estimated to have cost more than Rs 100 crore

Pushpak captured during its autonomous landing (Photo: ISRO)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) successfully executed a landing mission for its Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) named "Pushpak" from the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Karnataka's Chalakere on Friday. The rocket was launched at approximately 7 a.m. from the Chalakere Runway, marking the RLV's third landing mission. 
 
Isro had previously conducted successful missions in 2016 and April last year.
The launch vehicle was airlifted to an altitude of about 4.5 km by an Indian Air Force helicopter and released after meeting predetermined pillbox parameters.
According to Isro, this mission is part of the agency's efforts to develop essential technologies for a fully reusable launch vehicle to enable low-cost access to space.
 
ISRO chairperson S Somanath highlighted the significance of the Pushpak launch vehicle, describing it as India's bold attempt to make space access more affordable. Somanath explained that the upper stage, housing expensive electronics, is made reusable, potentially facilitating the refuelling of in-orbit satellites or retrieving satellites for refurbishment. Additionally, the initiative aims to minimise space debris.

The Reusable Launch Vehicle – Technology Demonstrator (RLV-TD) is among Isro's most technologically challenging projects. Its purpose is to develop technologies crucial for a fully reusable launch vehicle, ultimately reducing the cost of space missions.

The RLV-TD's configuration resembles that of an aircraft but combines the complexities of both a launch vehicle and a plane. It serves as a flying test bed to evaluate various technologies, including hypersonic flight, autonomous landing, and powered cruise flight.

ISRO envisions scaling up the RLV-TD to become the first stage of India's reusable two-stage orbital launch vehicle.


In February, Somnath briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the RLV mission during Modi's visit to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Trivandrum. The project, named after the legendary spaceship in the Ramayana, is estimated to have cost more than Rs 100 crore.

Topics : ISRO isro launch Isro projects Indian Space Research Organisation Isro rocket launch Isro launches new rocket

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

