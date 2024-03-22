Isro successfully executes landing mission of RLV 'Pushpak' in Karnataka

The launch vehicle was airlifted to an altitude of about 4.5 km by an Indian Air Force helicopter and released after meeting predetermined pillbox parameters.

According to Isro, this mission is part of the agency's efforts to develop essential technologies for a fully reusable launch vehicle to enable low-cost access to space.

ISRO chairperson S Somanath highlighted the significance of the Pushpak launch vehicle, describing it as India's bold attempt to make space access more affordable. Somanath explained that the upper stage, housing expensive electronics, is made reusable, potentially facilitating the refuelling of in-orbit satellites or retrieving satellites for refurbishment. Additionally, the initiative aims to minimise space debris.

The Reusable Launch Vehicle – Technology Demonstrator (RLV-TD) is among Isro's most technologically challenging projects. Its purpose is to develop technologies crucial for a fully reusable launch vehicle, ultimately reducing the cost of space missions.

The RLV-TD's configuration resembles that of an aircraft but combines the complexities of both a launch vehicle and a plane. It serves as a flying test bed to evaluate various technologies, including hypersonic flight, autonomous landing, and powered cruise flight.