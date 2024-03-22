Bihar Diwas 2024: Everything about the formation of the state of Bihar

Bihar day or Bihar diwas is marked on March 22. On this day in 1912, Bihar and Orissa were taken out from the Bengal presidency as isolated states. Bihar day 2024 is a public holiday across the state as offices, organisations, banks, and educational institutions under the central and state government remain shut.

The state of Bihar will celebrate 112 years of existence this year. The Bihar government has coordinated a line of multicultural events and programs to celebrate the entire day. The celebration was held with the intention of restoring the people's pride in the state of Bihar.

Bihar Diwas: History

Bihar Diwas marks the development of the state from the Bengal presidency. The state was shaped on March 22, 1912, when the British government partitioned the Bengal Province.

The celebration of Bihar Diwas is marked by gaiety and enthusiasm. This is due to the fact that it denotes the foundation of their way of life as a particular state with a unique cultural legacy. The day also gives the people of Bihar a chance to show off their history, culture, traditions, and heritage.

Bihar Diwas: Importance

Throughout the state, Bihar Day is celebrated as a state holiday with cultural programs, parades, and other events. The day is very important to the people of Bihar because it marks the birth of their own state with a different cultural history.

The current year's Bihar Day marks the fulfilment of 111 years since the state was founded, making it a critical achievement for individuals of Bihar to consider their history and celebrate their identity.

Bihar Diwas 2024: Celebration

The Government of Bihar issued a notification announcing the 22 March to be a public holiday to be celebrated as Bihar Day. This occasion applies to every office and organisation under the jurisdiction of the state and central government as well as schools that celebrate this day by arranging different programmes by students.

Under Nitish Kumar's administration, the Bihar Government started and celebrated Bihar Day on a large scale. Apart from India, it is celebrated in nations including the United States, Canada, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Britain (Scotland), Australia, Trinidad and Tobago and Mauritius.