Isro to test reusable space launch vehicle 'Pushpak' in Karnataka today

Bhaswar Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 6:34 AM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will test its Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV), called 'Pushpak', at the Aeronautical Test Range in Challakere, near Chitradurga in Karnataka, on Friday morning, reported All India Radio News.

The RLV is part of Isro's efforts to build what has been described as India's own space shuttle.
Isro Chairman S Somnath and other senior officials will be present during the test, which will help determine the vehicle's approach and landing manoeuvres using the integrated navigation, guidance and control system.

The previous test of the RLV was conducted in April 2023, when the scaled-down version of the launch vehicle was tested at Challakere. Today's test, too, will involve the scaled-down version of the vehicle, which will be taken to an altitude of about 4.5 kilometres by an Indian Air Force helicopter.

RLV Pushpak will be released after attaining the predetermined pillbox parameters.

As part of today's test, the RLV has to land perfectly on the runway, while accounting for wind speed, velocity, and other obstacles.

The onboard navigation system will assist in Pushpak's landing at a high velocity of 350 kilometres per hour, by overcoming the obstacles around the runway.

The full-scale RLV being developed by Isro will cut space launch expenditure and help India in its space exploration missions.

The state-of-the-art technologies developed for RLV Pushpak include navigation hardware and software, Ka-Band radar altimeter, Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) receiver, sensors, indigenous landing gear, and aerofoil honeycomb fins, among others.

Isro describes the Reusable Launch Vehicle – Technology Demonstrator (RLV-TD) as one of its most technologically challenging endeavours.

The RLV-TD's purpose is to develop technologies that are essential for a fully reusable launch vehicle, which will enable low-cost access to space.

Isro says that while the RLV-TD's configuration is similar to that of an aircraft, it combines the complexity of both a launch vehicle and a plane.

The RLV-TD has been configured as a flying test bed to evaluate various technologies, such as hypersonic flight, autonomous landing, and powered cruise flight.

Isro says that in the future, the RLV-TD will be scaled up to become the first stage of India's reusable two-stage orbital launch vehicle.

