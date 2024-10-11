Business Standard
Home / India News / J-K admin amends Civil Services Rules to set up Services Selection Board

The move has led to criticism of the LG administration for taking a decision on the matter as an elected government is about to take charge

Photo: Shutterstock

"Just when the elected government about to be sworn in," PDP leader Naeem Akhtar posted on X in an apparent reference to the LG's order.

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday amended the Civil Services Rules to provide for the setting up of Services Selection Board for recruitment of non-gazetted staff, including Class IV employees.

"There shall be constituted a Service Selected Board for making selection for recruitment to subordinate services/non-gazetted/class IV (MTS) posts borne on establishment of any department or service of the government or any Public Sector Undertaking/Government company/Corporation/Board/Organisation and body substantially owned or controlled by the government of union territory of Jammu and Kashmir," the amendment issued by the administration reads.

The move has led to criticism of the LG administration for taking a decision on the matter as an elected government is about to take charge.

 

"Just when the elected government about to be sworn in," PDP leader Naeem Akhtar posted on X in an apparent reference to the LG's order.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir civil services

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

