J-K cloudburst: IAF on standby with 3 helicopters for rescue, relief work

J-K cloudburst: IAF on standby with 3 helicopters for rescue, relief work

Operations will commence at the "first available operational weather window", a source said

A massive flash flood triggered by the cloudburst struck the remote mountain village of Chisoti on Thursday, killing at least 60 people and injuring more than 100, officials said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

The Indian Air Force is ready to undertake relief and rescue operations in the aftermath of the deadly cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, with two Mi-17 helicopters and one Advanced Light Helicopter on standby at Jammu and Udhampur, sources said on Friday.

Operations will commence at the "first available operational weather window", a source said.

A massive flash flood triggered by the cloudburst struck the remote mountain village of Chisoti on Thursday, killing at least 60 people and injuring more than 100, officials said.

Authorities have so far identified 30 of the retrieved bodies, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, took stock of the situation, and assured them of all help.

 

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

