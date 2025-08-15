Friday, August 15, 2025 | 05:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi CM Gupta meets children in the rain after maiden I-Day address

Delhi CM Gupta meets children in the rain after maiden I-Day address

Drenched but smiling, Gupta clicked photographs with the children and shook hands with parade participants and security personnel

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

"Everything is moving in the right direction with transparency and dedication. I have much more to share with you, but I can see the rain is getting heavier, and my young children are still seated bravely in it," CM Rekha Gupta said. (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

The rain at the Chhatrasal Stadium was relentless all morning on Friday, where Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta gave her maiden Independence Day speech; however, she took it in her stride, and post her address, met schoolchildren in the downpour, even waving away an umbrella offered by her security staff.

Drenched but smiling, Gupta clicked photographs with the children and shook hands with parade participants and security personnel.

"Everything is moving in the right direction with transparency and dedication. I have much more to share with you, but I can see the rain is getting heavier, and my young children are still seated bravely in it," she said.

 

The chief minister also asked the crowd to applaud themselves and the parade participants for not taking cover during the event despite the heavy rain.

The ceremony unfolded under heavy showers that tested the endurance of participants and spectators. A few members of the marching contingents lost consciousness after the parade and had to be helped to the stands, while others stood their ground, drawing praise from the chief minister for their "true act of patriotism".

In her speech, Gupta pledged to rejuvenate the Yamuna river, create world-class infrastructure, free the city from filth, corruption, and red tape, and launch Rs five Atal Canteens' for the needy.

She also announced a welfare board for gig workers and promised a 'pucca' house for every slum resident.

"I want to extend my heartfelt respect to our brave soldiers, to the children, to the brothers and sisters here, who have shown such strength and dedication even in this heavy rain," she said, before making her way into the sodden field to thank them personally.

Topics : Independence Day Rekha Gupta Delhi children

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

