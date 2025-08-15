Friday, August 15, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / India's first hydrogen train clears load tests, set for rollout soon

India's first hydrogen train clears load tests, set for rollout soon

Earlier this year, the Railway Minister stated that the hydrogen fuel-run train engine developed by Indian Railways has the maximum horsepower in the world

The Ministry of Railways is set to launch its hydrogen-powered train set soon, after the prototype successfully cleared load tests.

The project is a part of Indian Railways’ “Hydrogen for Heritage” initiative, under which 35 hydrogen-powered trains are planned for various heritage and hill routes.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Railways is set to launch its hydrogen-powered train set soon, after the prototype successfully cleared load tests, The Indian Express reported.
 
The project is a part of Indian Railways’ “Hydrogen for Heritage” initiative, under which 35 hydrogen-powered trains are planned for various heritage and hill routes. Developed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the initiative aims to promote green transportation technology and support zero-carbon emission goals through the use of clean energy.
 
“The much-anticipated Hydrogen Trainset has successfully passed load tests and is progressing well. It will be rolled out shortly,” said U Subba Rao, General Manager, ICF, on Friday, as quoted by the Indian Express. 
 
 
The announcement comes soon after the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw teased the video of the same on his X account, saying, "Bharat's First Hydrogen Train!

Coming soon…"
 
 
On August 13, the Ministry of Railway also confirmed on X that the hydrogen-powered train is set for its final commissioning.
 
"Bharat’s Hydrogen Journey ! For the first time in India a hydrogen-powered train is set for its final commissioning, a landmark that showcases India’s rise as a technological powerhouse, driving innovation on the global stage," the ministry said.
 
 
Earlier this year, Vaishnaw also stated that the hydrogen fuel-run train engine developed by Indian Railways has the maximum horsepower in the world. 
 
Vaishnaw said that only four countries in the world manufacture such train engines. “They produce somewhere between 500 to 600 horsepower, while the engine produced by Indian Railways using indigenous technology has an output of 1,200 horsepower, the highest so far in this category,” he said.
 
With load tests completed, Indian Railways is expected to begin trial runs of the train soon on the Jind–Sonipat route in Haryana.

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

