Home / India News / SC slams states and UTs over stray dogs case; summons chief secys on Nov 3

SC slams states and UTs over stray dogs case; summons chief secys on Nov 3

The Supreme Court noted that only West Bengal, Delhi and Telangana had filed reports on implementing the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, despite earlier directions to all states

The issue of stray dogs gained national attention after an order passed on August 11 by a Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, except West Bengal, Delhi, and Telangana, to appear before it on November 3. The top court said the officials must explain why they had failed to file compliance affidavits in the stray dogs management case, Bar and Bench reported. 
A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria said it was unhappy that most states had ignored its earlier directions. The court warned that if the chief secretaries failed to appear at the next hearing, penalties or coercive steps would be imposed. 
“Didn’t the officers read newspapers or social media? Haven’t they read... even if they are not served, they should have been here. All Chief Secretaries to be present here on Nov 3... We will hold court in the auditorium,” the SC Bench remarked.   
 
 

Only three states filed affidavits

The court had earlier directed all states to submit reports on compliance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023. However, during the hearing, the Bench found that only West Bengal, Delhi and Telangana had submitted their compliance affidavits. 

The judges noted that incidents involving stray dogs continued across the country despite repeated directions.
“Continuous incidents are happening, and the image of the country is being shown as down in the eyes of foreign nations. We are also reading news reports,” Justice Nath observed.
 

‘What about cruelty towards humans?’

When a counsel spoke about cruelty against dogs, the court turned attention towards the safety of people. “What about the cruelty towards humans?” the Bench asked, referring to frequent dog attacks reported from several parts of the country. 
The judges also criticised the growing number of intervention applications filed by individuals and resident welfare associations (RWAs). “Also, if all RWA wants to be a party... how many crores of parties we will have here before us. Make suggestions which are reasonable,” the court said.
 

Background: August orders on stray dogs

The issue of stray dogs gained national attention after an order passed on August 11 by a Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. The court had directed Delhi municipal authorities to start rounding up stray dogs, especially from vulnerable areas, and to set up shelters for at least 5,000 dogs within eight weeks. 
The order also required sterilisation, vaccination and de-worming of the dogs and prohibited their release back to the streets. It further asked that shelters be equipped with CCTVs, staff, food and medical care. 
The ruling drew sharp criticism from animal rights activists, who said it was inhumane. The court had also cautioned against “virtue signalling” by animal lovers.
  Following protests, the case was transferred to a three-judge Bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath. On August 22, this Bench modified the earlier order, allowing dogs to be released after vaccination and de-worming. It also expanded the matter to cover the entire country, bringing similar petitions from various high courts under the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction.

