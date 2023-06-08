close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

J-K govt to provide land, houses to poor landless: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced the government's decision to provide land and construct houses for the landless poor, adding that a notification will soon be issued

Press Trust of India Garkhal (J-K)
Manoj Sinha

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 6:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced the government's decision to provide land and construct houses for the landless poor, adding that a notification will soon be issued in this direction.

He said the poor have the first right over the country's resources.

The announcement was made while Sinha was addressing a function at Garkhal border village panchayat in Akhnoor belt of Jammu district Tuesday evening.

"There was no provision to provide land to landless people by the government. We have removed regressive land laws and the government will now provide land to the landless as well as houses under PMAY scheme," he said.

The Lt Governor said the Centre has allotted additional 1,99,550 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

"Of these, more than 19,000 houses are meant for Jammu district. This allocation will go a long way in achieving the objective of housing for all," he said.

Also Read

TRAI gives companies 2 weeks to verify templates for sending commercial SMS

Assam has more than 580,000 landless families: Minister Jogen Mohan

Those supporting terror ecosystem will face action: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Frame policy to identify poor and vest them with ownership rights: Lone

MP govt to provide plots of land free to poor families: CM Shivraj

Health ministry unveils food safety index, Kerala secures top ranking

Think tank to mark 100th birth anniversary of PM Narendra Modi's mother

India recognised as responsible partner, voice of Global South: Murmu

TikTok CEO asked to explain statements about how company manages US data

Trade body USIBC applauds launch of US India Strategic Trade Dialogue

He said development of our villages will soon become the driving force of the nation's development.

Sinha also appreciated the district administration for its efforts in accelerating the socio-economic development of Garkhal panchayat.

Border Gram Panchayat of Garkhal is scripting a golden chapter of development with active participation of residents and transforming it into a model village, he said.

It is our firm resolve to bridge the gap between rural and urban J-K. We are accelerating infrastructure development, strengthening health and education sectors and generating productive employment opportunities for our youth, he said.

"Our aim is to ensure that no one from the villages, especially border dwellers, has to move to cities in search of basic facilities, employment and livelihood," the LG added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 6:54 AM IST

Latest News

View More

J-K govt to provide land, houses to poor landless: LG Manoj Sinha

Manoj Sinha
2 min read

Country worried over one-sided action by central probe agencies: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
3 min read

LA Times announces 74 job cuts due to economic challenges amid overhaul

layoff
2 min read

Most Popular

Govt raises kharif paddy MSP by 7%; largest hikes for moong and groundnut

paddy
4 min read

Cabinet approves Rs 5,452 cr metro line from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City

A passenger wearing face mask takes a train at a Delhi metro train station, on the first day of the restart of their operations, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters
4 min read

LIVE: Meta rolls out verified account service in India for Rs 699 per month

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon