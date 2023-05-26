close

TRAI gives companies 2 weeks to verify templates for sending commercial SMS

Earlier this year, TRAI noticed that some of the registered headers and templates were being misused by telemarketers and directed the entities to re-verify them

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 11:01 AM IST
In the latest attempt to cut down pesky calls and text messages, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Thursday granted two weeks to the principal entities (PEs) to verify headers and content templates for commercial SMS.
In a note, the regulatory body said, "PEs are required to get content templates registered with the access providers. Any commercial communication through SMS is subjected to scrubbing against the content template registered by PEs with the access provider and, if it fails, then such SMS is not allowed to be delivered to the consumer."

PEs are the entities that send commercial messages to customers. In 2018, Trai mandated the use of a blockchain-based platform to register, verify and then send commercial messages. The companies are required to register the header (sender code) and the template of the commercial message.
Earlier this year, Trai noticed that telemarketers were misusing some of the registered headers and templates. On February 16, it directed the entities to re-verify the headers as well as the content templates.

Trai had also written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), National Highway Authority (NHA) and all central and state government departments requesting them to sensitize all institutions who send bulk SMS about the action required.
"It has been seen that many PEs have not yet completed the verification of headers and content templates. Due to lack of timely action by PEs, headers and content templates assigned to such PEs remain vulnerable for likely misuse and may result in inconvenience to the public in the form of spam and also financial frauds," it said.

Trai said that any further delay in re-verification may result in "blocking of their headers, content templates and messages".
Moreover, the body will review the progress after two weeks and issue appropriate directions.

"All the PEs should complete the process of verification of headers and content templates immediately," the note read.
First Published: May 26 2023 | 11:01 AM IST

Page Industries tumbles 15%, hits 19-month low on disappointing Q4 results

jockey
4 min read

Further dairy price hikes unlikely as companies cut procurement rates

milk
2 min read

God is watching, says Arvind Kejriwal after Satyendar Jain hospitalised

Arvind Kejriwal
1 min read

Modi should return as PM in 2024, says Madurai Adheenam head priest

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
6 min read

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
2 min read

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

From US to Australia, investors from 21 nations get angel tax exemption

Angel Tax
3 min read

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges nearly all its HZL stake to raise funds

Vedanta
3 min read

Why Tesla makes in China, not in India

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Indian markets, economy more balanced now than a year ago: Chris Wood

Christopher Wood
9 min read

